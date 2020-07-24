Best Dance Performance

Ligia Lewis’s dark feminist fairytale Water Will (in Melody) expertly incorporates themes of race, class, trauma, and gender into a hilarious, visually stunning feast. Part of the Walker’s 2020 Out There Festival, the piece is based on a Grimm Brothers story about a “willful” child who is so naughty that God curses them with illness and death. After the child is buried, their hand pops out of the earth in defiance, leading the mother to chop it off. Lewis evokes this tale with frightening physicality, using a mix of dance, miming, and theater. The work is terrifying, humorous, and wonderful, and the Walker performance featured four powerhouse women onstage.