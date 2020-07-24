comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Dance Performance

Water Will (in Melody)

Ligia Lewis’s dark feminist fairytale Water Will (in Melody) expertly incorporates themes of race, class, trauma, and gender into a hilarious, visually stunning feast. Part of the Walker’s 2020 Out There Festival, the piece is based on a Grimm Brothers story about a “willful” child who is so naughty that God curses them with illness and death. After the child is buried, their hand pops out of the earth in defiance, leading the mother to chop it off. Lewis evokes this tale with frightening physicality, using a mix of dance, miming, and theater. The work is terrifying, humorous, and wonderful, and the Walker performance featured four powerhouse women onstage.

More awards from this winner

Best Museum Exhibition (2015) Art at the Center: 75 Years of Walker Collections

Best Music Festival (2015) Rock the Garden

Best Place to Buy Jewelry (2015) Jewelry Artist Mart at Walker Art Center

Best Museum (2014) Walker Art Center

Best Museum Exhibition (2014) Claes Oldenburg: The Sixties

Best Museum Exhibition (2012) "Exposed: Voyeurism, Surveillance, and the Camera Since 1870" at Walker Art Center

Best Place for a First Date (2012) Target Free Thursday Nights at Walker Art Center

Best Museum Exhibition (2011) From Here to There: Alec Soth's America

Best Place to Make Out (2011) Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Best Make-Out Spot (2009) Walker Art Center's Sky Pesher

More 2020 Arts and Culture awards

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Ax-Man Surplus

Best Movie Theater The Heights Theater

Best Pro Wrestler Devon Monroe

Best Fashion Designer Ramadhan Mohamed

Best Fashion Event A Conspiracy of Strange Girls

Best Museum Minneapolis Institute of Art

Best Museum Exhibition Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists

Best Art Gallery Law Warschaw Gallery

Best Gallery Exhibition Sanlé Sory: Volta Photo

Best Public Art Zaníyan Yuthókca: Brave Change

Best Comedy Club Sisyphus Brewing

Best Standup Comedian Miss Shannan Paul

Best Local Comedy Podcast Middle of Somewhere

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Uproar at Du Nord Craft Spirits

Best Kid-Friendly Activity Science Museum of Minnesota

Best Dance Company Ragamala Dance Company

Best Choreographer Rosy Simas

Best Arts Event Out There Festival

Best Theater Park Square Theatre

Best Theater Troupe Haunted Basement

Best Play 'Macbeth,' Wayward Theatre Company

Best Actor China Brickey

Best Director Lauren Keating

Best Design in a Theatrical Production 'Chicago,' Theater Latté Da

Best Bookstore (New) Subtext Books

Best Bookstore (Used) Eat My Words

Best Poetry Collection 'Homie,' by Danez Smith

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'Magical Realism for Non-Believers' by Anika Fajardo

Best Book (Fiction) 'The Shallows' by Matt Goldman

Best Author Peggy Orenstein