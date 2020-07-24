comScore
Best Open Mic (Comedy)

Uproar at Du Nord Craft Spirits

Straight, white, male comics: Some of you are very funny. But there are so many other voices that deserve stage time as well. In November 2018, comedians Devohn Bland and Xochi de la Luna decided to take matters into their own hands, creating Uproar Open Mic. Taking place Mondays at Du Nord Craft Spirits, Uproar is an open mic for women, trans, nonbinary, Black, brown, indigenous, and LGBTQ comics. Each week features seven to 10 comedians doing five minutes each, and a pre-booked headliner closes out the show. What started as a small open mic has quickly become one of the most consistently funny showcases in town, where new comedians can work things out and more experienced performers can get weird. Past headliners have included local favorites like Brandi Brown and Mary Mack, as well as out-of-towners like Akeem Woods and Rachel Scanlon. 

