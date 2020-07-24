comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Book (Fiction)

'The Shallows' by Matt Goldman

Nils Shapiro, Minnesota’s favorite private eye, is back in The Shallows. It’s summertime, and the livin’ isn’t so easy. Successful lawyer Todd Rabinowitz is found dead in Christmas Lake, hooked through the mouth with a fish stringer. Suspicion immediately turns to Mrs. Rabinowitz, who’s been having an affair with a volatile artist. But Shapiro isn’t convinced of her guilt, and the sleuth embarks on a mission with his business partner, Anders Ellegaard, to solve the crime. Meanwhile, the body count rises, and Shapiro struggles to get ahead of the carnage and solve the rash of murders while also juggling a complicated relationship with his ex-wife. In this, his third installment of the mystery series, Goldman delivers another smart and sizzling page-turner with plenty of Minnesota landmarks that locals will appreciate.

More 2020 Arts and Culture awards

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Ax-Man Surplus

Best Movie Theater The Heights Theater

Best Pro Wrestler Devon Monroe

Best Fashion Designer Ramadhan Mohamed

Best Fashion Event A Conspiracy of Strange Girls

Best Museum Minneapolis Institute of Art

Best Museum Exhibition Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists

Best Art Gallery Law Warschaw Gallery

Best Gallery Exhibition Sanlé Sory: Volta Photo

Best Public Art Zaníyan Yuthókca: Brave Change

Best Comedy Club Sisyphus Brewing

Best Standup Comedian Miss Shannan Paul

Best Local Comedy Podcast Middle of Somewhere

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Uproar at Du Nord Craft Spirits

Best Kid-Friendly Activity Science Museum of Minnesota

Best Dance Company Ragamala Dance Company

Best Choreographer Rosy Simas

Best Dance Performance Water Will (in Melody)

Best Arts Event Out There Festival

Best Theater Park Square Theatre

Best Theater Troupe Haunted Basement

Best Play 'Macbeth,' Wayward Theatre Company

Best Actor China Brickey

Best Director Lauren Keating

Best Design in a Theatrical Production 'Chicago,' Theater Latté Da

Best Bookstore (New) Subtext Books

Best Bookstore (Used) Eat My Words

Best Poetry Collection 'Homie,' by Danez Smith

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'Magical Realism for Non-Believers' by Anika Fajardo

Best Author Peggy Orenstein