Best Book (Fiction)

Nils Shapiro, Minnesota’s favorite private eye, is back in The Shallows. It’s summertime, and the livin’ isn’t so easy. Successful lawyer Todd Rabinowitz is found dead in Christmas Lake, hooked through the mouth with a fish stringer. Suspicion immediately turns to Mrs. Rabinowitz, who’s been having an affair with a volatile artist. But Shapiro isn’t convinced of her guilt, and the sleuth embarks on a mission with his business partner, Anders Ellegaard, to solve the crime. Meanwhile, the body count rises, and Shapiro struggles to get ahead of the carnage and solve the rash of murders while also juggling a complicated relationship with his ex-wife. In this, his third installment of the mystery series, Goldman delivers another smart and sizzling page-turner with plenty of Minnesota landmarks that locals will appreciate.