Best Movie Theater

The Heights Theater

As far as old-school movie theaters go, the Heights has it all: plush velvet seats, sparkling antique chandeliers, dramatic (and retractable!) red curtains, a Mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ, and even an orchestra pit. Since opening in 1926, this bad-ass venue has survived two fires, a bombing, a tornado, and a super-ugly turquoise paint job (blame the ’90s). These days, the charming theater screens whatever the hell it wants. That usually entails a few buzz-worthy first-run flicks, ongoing film series (recent offerings have included selections from the Coen brothers and Martin Scorsese), and deep dives into weird VHS discoveries with the Found Footage guys. What’s even more old-school? Tickets harken back to ’00s-era prices, typically ranging from $7 to $12.

Readers’ Choice: Riverview Theater
 

More 2020 Arts and Culture awards

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Ax-Man Surplus

Best Pro Wrestler Devon Monroe

Best Fashion Designer Ramadhan Mohamed

Best Fashion Event A Conspiracy of Strange Girls

Best Museum Minneapolis Institute of Art

Best Museum Exhibition Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists

Best Art Gallery Law Warschaw Gallery

Best Gallery Exhibition Sanlé Sory: Volta Photo

Best Public Art Zaníyan Yuthókca: Brave Change

Best Comedy Club Sisyphus Brewing

Best Standup Comedian Miss Shannan Paul

Best Local Comedy Podcast Middle of Somewhere

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Uproar at Du Nord Craft Spirits

Best Kid-Friendly Activity Science Museum of Minnesota

Best Dance Company Ragamala Dance Company

Best Choreographer Rosy Simas

Best Dance Performance Water Will (in Melody)

Best Arts Event Out There Festival

Best Theater Park Square Theatre

Best Theater Troupe Haunted Basement

Best Play 'Macbeth,' Wayward Theatre Company

Best Actor China Brickey

Best Director Lauren Keating

Best Design in a Theatrical Production 'Chicago,' Theater Latté Da

Best Bookstore (New) Subtext Books

Best Bookstore (Used) Eat My Words

Best Poetry Collection 'Homie,' by Danez Smith

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'Magical Realism for Non-Believers' by Anika Fajardo

Best Book (Fiction) 'The Shallows' by Matt Goldman

Best Author Peggy Orenstein