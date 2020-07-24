Best Movie Theater

As far as old-school movie theaters go, the Heights has it all: plush velvet seats, sparkling antique chandeliers, dramatic (and retractable!) red curtains, a Mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ, and even an orchestra pit. Since opening in 1926, this bad-ass venue has survived two fires, a bombing, a tornado, and a super-ugly turquoise paint job (blame the ’90s). These days, the charming theater screens whatever the hell it wants. That usually entails a few buzz-worthy first-run flicks, ongoing film series (recent offerings have included selections from the Coen brothers and Martin Scorsese), and deep dives into weird VHS discoveries with the Found Footage guys. What’s even more old-school? Tickets harken back to ’00s-era prices, typically ranging from $7 to $12.



