Best Bookstore (New)

Nestled deep in downtown St. Paul is a gem of a bookstore. Locally owned and operated, Subtext Books is filled to the brim with all kinds of reading material, including buzzy new novels, hefty art tomes, and work by local authors. Its shelves are well-curated, with a breadth of selection that never feels overwhelming and a vibe that encourages browsing, mingling, and getting lost in a good book. Need a recommendation? They’ve got you. Need a cute picture book for your niece? You’ll find one here. While most of Subtext’s selection is new, there is a small section of used books in the store as well. The shop is also home to a number of groups, including a cookbook club.



