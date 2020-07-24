comScore
Best Comedy Club

Sisyphus Brewing

With former standup comedian Sam Harriman at the helm, it’s no surprise that Sisyphus Brewing started hosting weekly comedy shows out of the taproom right from the get-go. What is surprising is how Sisyphus has managed to establish itself as one of the most popular and, quite frankly, best comedy clubs in a very comedy-rich city. The 100-seat space is sold out almost every night, with a mix of excellent local mainstays, fresh-faced open-mic hopefuls, and national headliners. The room is designed perfectly for comedy, which has made it a popular location for comics like Robert Baril, Geoffrey Asmus, and Myq Kaplan to record live albums. It also lends itself to opportunities for new voices, including the People of Comedy Showcase, which spotlights POC standups of all backgrounds, the Pride Comedy Show, which takes place during the main festival, and the Friday night Amateur Hour open mic.

Readers’ Choice: Acme Comedy Co.
 

Best Open Mic (Comedy) (2017) Sisyphus Brewing

