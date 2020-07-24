comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Kid-Friendly Activity

Science Museum of Minnesota

Entertaining kids can be hard. Thankfully, the Science Museum has your back. Its three stories of exhibits cover a lot of ground, with sections on sports, dinosaurs, Dakota and Ojibwe history, and the human body. The Omnitheater features a regular rotation of larger-than-life movies, focusing on things like tornadoes, the deep sea, space, and ancient caves. Every few months the museum hosts a new traveling exhibit; past highlights include a closer look at Pixar movies, the wonders of engineering, and even a look at understanding depression. For those who want to do more playing and less learning, areas for little kids feature puzzles and books, while older ones can make their own parachute or try their hand at stop-motion animation. The fun spills outside during the warmer months with a native species garden, a science-themed mini-golf course, and lunch offerings on the giant skydeck overlooking the Mississippi River. 

Readers’ Choice: Como Zoo

