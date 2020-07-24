Best Gallery Exhibition

You could almost hear the party music while looking at the images featured in “Sanlé Sory: Volta Photo” at Weinstein Hammons last fall. The photographs, taken by Sory in his hip West African studio from the 1960s through the ’80s, feature teenagers and young adults dressed in cool outfits blending Western and African fashion. You can sense that these young people were having fun, enjoying each other, and being creative. Sory’s pictures captured a moment of youthful exuberance and vitality, giving us a magical glimpse into the energetic youth culture he documented.