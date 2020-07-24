comScore
Best Choreographer

Rosy Simas

While Rosy Simas is known for her beautiful, meditative dances, choreography is really only one piece of the Seneca artist’s practice. Whether she’s showing her work on a big stage like the Ordway, in the middle of Franklin Avenue during Northern Spark, or inside the Weisman Art Museum, Simas draws on her many skills—including dance, filmmaking, and visual art—to create resonant interdisciplinary work. Her process is intensely collaborative, with both the dancers and the design teams, as well as the community. Simas will often have open rehearsals as a way of connecting to audiences long before the final product is finished, and this emphasis on process results in intimate, nuanced work.
 

