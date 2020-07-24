comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Fashion Designer

Ramadhan Mohamed

Ramadhan Mohamed’s designs have become go-tos for some of Minnesota’s most fabulous fashionistas thanks to their rich and vibrant colors, sensuous fabrics, exquisite details, and pure elegance and glamour. Mohamed, a grad of both the University of Minnesota and the Art Institute, has been featured at Fashion Week MN, and recently presented a stunning 25-piece collection inspired by her roots in Finfine, the capital of Oromia, Ethiopia. Items included cayenne-red tulle skirts, long coats in earthy hues, and pantsuits in turmeric yellow. We can’t wait to see the masterpieces that this incredibly talented Twin Cities designer sends down the runway next.

Readers’ Choice: Samantha Rei

More 2020 Arts and Culture awards

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Ax-Man Surplus

Best Movie Theater The Heights Theater

Best Pro Wrestler Devon Monroe

Best Fashion Event A Conspiracy of Strange Girls

Best Museum Minneapolis Institute of Art

Best Museum Exhibition Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists

Best Art Gallery Law Warschaw Gallery

Best Gallery Exhibition Sanlé Sory: Volta Photo

Best Public Art Zaníyan Yuthókca: Brave Change

Best Comedy Club Sisyphus Brewing

Best Standup Comedian Miss Shannan Paul

Best Local Comedy Podcast Middle of Somewhere

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Uproar at Du Nord Craft Spirits

Best Kid-Friendly Activity Science Museum of Minnesota

Best Dance Company Ragamala Dance Company

Best Choreographer Rosy Simas

Best Dance Performance Water Will (in Melody)

Best Arts Event Out There Festival

Best Theater Park Square Theatre

Best Theater Troupe Haunted Basement

Best Play 'Macbeth,' Wayward Theatre Company

Best Actor China Brickey

Best Director Lauren Keating

Best Design in a Theatrical Production 'Chicago,' Theater Latté Da

Best Bookstore (New) Subtext Books

Best Bookstore (Used) Eat My Words

Best Poetry Collection 'Homie,' by Danez Smith

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'Magical Realism for Non-Believers' by Anika Fajardo

Best Book (Fiction) 'The Shallows' by Matt Goldman

Best Author Peggy Orenstein