Best Fashion Designer

Ramadhan Mohamed’s designs have become go-tos for some of Minnesota’s most fabulous fashionistas thanks to their rich and vibrant colors, sensuous fabrics, exquisite details, and pure elegance and glamour. Mohamed, a grad of both the University of Minnesota and the Art Institute, has been featured at Fashion Week MN, and recently presented a stunning 25-piece collection inspired by her roots in Finfine, the capital of Oromia, Ethiopia. Items included cayenne-red tulle skirts, long coats in earthy hues, and pantsuits in turmeric yellow. We can’t wait to see the masterpieces that this incredibly talented Twin Cities designer sends down the runway next.

Readers’ Choice: Samantha Rei