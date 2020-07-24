Best Dance Company

The ancient South Indian dance form of Bharatanatyam is practiced with authoritative skill by Ragamala Dance Company, which, under the leadership of mother-daughter team Ranee and Aparna Ramaswamy, has been wowing audiences in Minneapolis and around the world since 1992. Ragamala dancers are exquisite in their craft, honoring tradition through movement and music while using ancient cultural texts. Ragamala also engages in collaborations with artists from other genres and disciplines, which in turn sheds new light on the classical dance form. The company has brought its work all over the world, but remains rooted to the Twin Cities, where we are often lucky to enjoy the first taste of new pieces.

