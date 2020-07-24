comScore
Best Author

Peggy Orenstein

Minneapolis native Peggy Orenstein is back with another New York Times bestseller, Boys & Sex: Young Men on Hookups, Love, Porn, Consent, and Navigating the New Masculinity. For this eye-opening exposé that follows in the footsteps of her 2016 book, Girls & Sex, Orenstein interviewed more than 100 teens and young men about their sex lives. What she found were willing and eager participants in unpacking modern sexuality. Whether it’s porn as a primary source of information about sex, wading through the culture of consent, or finding themselves on both sides of the sexual assault equation, young men are desperately grappling with more sexual dilemmas than the adults in their lives can imagine (much less feel brave enough to address). With special attention paid to the experiences of gay and trans populations, Orenstein has once again sparked a timely cultural conversation that’s long overdue.

More 2020 Arts and Culture awards

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Ax-Man Surplus

Best Movie Theater The Heights Theater

Best Pro Wrestler Devon Monroe

Best Fashion Designer Ramadhan Mohamed

Best Fashion Event A Conspiracy of Strange Girls

Best Museum Minneapolis Institute of Art

Best Museum Exhibition Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists

Best Art Gallery Law Warschaw Gallery

Best Gallery Exhibition Sanlé Sory: Volta Photo

Best Public Art Zaníyan Yuthókca: Brave Change

Best Comedy Club Sisyphus Brewing

Best Standup Comedian Miss Shannan Paul

Best Local Comedy Podcast Middle of Somewhere

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Uproar at Du Nord Craft Spirits

Best Kid-Friendly Activity Science Museum of Minnesota

Best Dance Company Ragamala Dance Company

Best Choreographer Rosy Simas

Best Dance Performance Water Will (in Melody)

Best Arts Event Out There Festival

Best Theater Park Square Theatre

Best Theater Troupe Haunted Basement

Best Play 'Macbeth,' Wayward Theatre Company

Best Actor China Brickey

Best Director Lauren Keating

Best Design in a Theatrical Production 'Chicago,' Theater Latté Da

Best Bookstore (New) Subtext Books

Best Bookstore (Used) Eat My Words

Best Poetry Collection 'Homie,' by Danez Smith

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'Magical Realism for Non-Believers' by Anika Fajardo

Best Book (Fiction) 'The Shallows' by Matt Goldman