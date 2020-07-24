Best Author

Minneapolis native Peggy Orenstein is back with another New York Times bestseller, Boys & Sex: Young Men on Hookups, Love, Porn, Consent, and Navigating the New Masculinity. For this eye-opening exposé that follows in the footsteps of her 2016 book, Girls & Sex, Orenstein interviewed more than 100 teens and young men about their sex lives. What she found were willing and eager participants in unpacking modern sexuality. Whether it’s porn as a primary source of information about sex, wading through the culture of consent, or finding themselves on both sides of the sexual assault equation, young men are desperately grappling with more sexual dilemmas than the adults in their lives can imagine (much less feel brave enough to address). With special attention paid to the experiences of gay and trans populations, Orenstein has once again sparked a timely cultural conversation that’s long overdue.