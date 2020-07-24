Best Theater

Tucked away in the basement of the historic Hamm Building, Park Square Theatre is a treasure, an intimate playhouse that punches above its weight with more heart than pomp. It’s not easy for a small theater to shake things up, but Park Square fought valiantly this year to shine a spotlight on immigrant stories, such as Julia Cho’s Aubergine, while retaining the support of traditional patrons to balance its budget. Executive Director C. Michael-jon Pease lit a fire under local theater leaders to reckon with long-deferred problems of power imbalance and consent in the performing arts. Additionally, with Rule of Thumb last season and the ongoing Mysterious Old Radio Listening Society, signs point to Park Square becoming the principal theater to catch period murder mysteries, supernatural horror, and suspense. Frankly, we could never have enough of that.

