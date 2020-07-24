comScore
Best Theater

Park Square Theatre

Tucked away in the basement of the historic Hamm Building, Park Square Theatre is a treasure, an intimate playhouse that punches above its weight with more heart than pomp. It’s not easy for a small theater to shake things up, but Park Square fought valiantly this year to shine a spotlight on immigrant stories, such as Julia Cho’s Aubergine, while retaining the support of traditional patrons to balance its budget. Executive Director C. Michael-jon Pease lit a fire under local theater leaders to reckon with long-deferred problems of power imbalance and consent in the performing arts. Additionally, with Rule of Thumb last season and the ongoing Mysterious Old Radio Listening Society, signs point to Park Square becoming the principal theater to catch period murder mysteries, supernatural horror, and suspense. Frankly, we could never have enough of that.

Readers’ Choice: Guthrie Theater

More 2020 Arts and Culture awards

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Ax-Man Surplus

Best Movie Theater The Heights Theater

Best Pro Wrestler Devon Monroe

Best Fashion Designer Ramadhan Mohamed

Best Fashion Event A Conspiracy of Strange Girls

Best Museum Minneapolis Institute of Art

Best Museum Exhibition Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists

Best Art Gallery Law Warschaw Gallery

Best Gallery Exhibition Sanlé Sory: Volta Photo

Best Public Art Zaníyan Yuthókca: Brave Change

Best Comedy Club Sisyphus Brewing

Best Standup Comedian Miss Shannan Paul

Best Local Comedy Podcast Middle of Somewhere

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Uproar at Du Nord Craft Spirits

Best Kid-Friendly Activity Science Museum of Minnesota

Best Dance Company Ragamala Dance Company

Best Choreographer Rosy Simas

Best Dance Performance Water Will (in Melody)

Best Arts Event Out There Festival

Best Theater Troupe Haunted Basement

Best Play 'Macbeth,' Wayward Theatre Company

Best Actor China Brickey

Best Director Lauren Keating

Best Design in a Theatrical Production 'Chicago,' Theater Latté Da

Best Bookstore (New) Subtext Books

Best Bookstore (Used) Eat My Words

Best Poetry Collection 'Homie,' by Danez Smith

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'Magical Realism for Non-Believers' by Anika Fajardo

Best Book (Fiction) 'The Shallows' by Matt Goldman

Best Author Peggy Orenstein