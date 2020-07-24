Best Arts Event

Walker Art Center’s Out There Festival is a neoteric respite in the dead of winter, offering a mix of weird, brilliant, head-scratching, and sublime theater. The 2020 festival brought a roster of stunning, provocative works. Ligia Lewis’s Water Will (in Melody) employed water works, tension, and movement, while Tina Satter’s Half Straddle: Is This A Room: Reality Winner Verbatim Transcription examined civil disobedience in an era of Russian interference. Miguel Rodriguez’s queer, anti-stereotype romp, This Bridge Called My Ass, was a wild ride, and Back to Back Theatre’s The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes brought the unexpected while showcasing performers with disabilities.