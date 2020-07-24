comScore
Best Arts Event

Out There Festival

Walker Art Center’s Out There Festival is a neoteric respite in the dead of winter, offering a mix of weird, brilliant, head-scratching, and sublime theater. The 2020 festival brought a roster of stunning, provocative works. Ligia Lewis’s Water Will (in Melody) employed water works, tension, and movement, while Tina Satter’s Half Straddle: Is This A Room: Reality Winner Verbatim Transcription examined civil disobedience in an era of Russian interference. Miguel Rodriguez’s queer, anti-stereotype romp, This Bridge Called My Ass, was a wild ride, and Back to Back Theatre’s The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes brought the unexpected while showcasing performers with disabilities.

Best Museum Exhibition (2015) Art at the Center: 75 Years of Walker Collections

Best Music Festival (2015) Rock the Garden

Best Place to Buy Jewelry (2015) Jewelry Artist Mart at Walker Art Center

Best Museum (2014) Walker Art Center

Best Museum Exhibition (2014) Claes Oldenburg: The Sixties

Best Museum Exhibition (2012) "Exposed: Voyeurism, Surveillance, and the Camera Since 1870" at Walker Art Center

Best Place for a First Date (2012) Target Free Thursday Nights at Walker Art Center

Best Museum Exhibition (2011) From Here to There: Alec Soth's America

Best Place to Make Out (2011) Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Best Make-Out Spot (2009) Walker Art Center's Sky Pesher

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Ax-Man Surplus

Best Movie Theater The Heights Theater

Best Pro Wrestler Devon Monroe

Best Fashion Designer Ramadhan Mohamed

Best Fashion Event A Conspiracy of Strange Girls

Best Museum Minneapolis Institute of Art

Best Museum Exhibition Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists

Best Art Gallery Law Warschaw Gallery

Best Gallery Exhibition Sanlé Sory: Volta Photo

Best Public Art Zaníyan Yuthókca: Brave Change

Best Comedy Club Sisyphus Brewing

Best Standup Comedian Miss Shannan Paul

Best Local Comedy Podcast Middle of Somewhere

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Uproar at Du Nord Craft Spirits

Best Kid-Friendly Activity Science Museum of Minnesota

Best Dance Company Ragamala Dance Company

Best Choreographer Rosy Simas

Best Dance Performance Water Will (in Melody)

Best Theater Park Square Theatre

Best Theater Troupe Haunted Basement

Best Play 'Macbeth,' Wayward Theatre Company

Best Actor China Brickey

Best Director Lauren Keating

Best Design in a Theatrical Production 'Chicago,' Theater Latté Da

Best Bookstore (New) Subtext Books

Best Bookstore (Used) Eat My Words

Best Poetry Collection 'Homie,' by Danez Smith

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'Magical Realism for Non-Believers' by Anika Fajardo

Best Book (Fiction) 'The Shallows' by Matt Goldman

Best Author Peggy Orenstein