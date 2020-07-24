Best Standup Comedian

A fixture of the Twin Cities comedy scene for over 15 years, Miss Shannan Paul is the rare breed of comedian/performer who can truly fit into any setting. She can command the crowd in comedy clubs like Acme and House of Comedy, the airwaves as an on-air personality for MyTalk 107.1 and The Jason Show, or the internet as the host of the Be Our Geek podcast. She’s also been working on creating new opportunities for female comedians, including last year’s Pay Gap Comedy Tour, which featured comics of all backgrounds and levels of experience. Oh, and she was the Q&A moderator at Napoleon Dynamite’s 20-year reunion at the Ordway last summer, an event that featured the cast (and an actual llama). There is no one more versatile, charming, and genuinely funny in Minnesota, and no matter where you see her, it’s guaranteed to be a great show.

