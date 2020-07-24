comScore
Best Standup Comedian

Miss Shannan Paul

A fixture of the Twin Cities comedy scene for over 15 years, Miss Shannan Paul is the rare breed of comedian/performer who can truly fit into any setting. She can command the crowd in comedy clubs like Acme and House of Comedy, the airwaves as an on-air personality for MyTalk 107.1 and The Jason Show, or the internet as the host of the Be Our Geek podcast. She’s also been working on creating new opportunities for female comedians, including last year’s Pay Gap Comedy Tour, which featured comics of all backgrounds and levels of experience. Oh, and she was the Q&A moderator at Napoleon Dynamite’s 20-year reunion at the Ordway last summer, an event that featured the cast (and an actual llama). There is no one more versatile, charming, and genuinely funny in Minnesota, and no matter where you see her, it’s guaranteed to be a great show.

Readers’ Choice: Carolyn Blomberg

More 2020 Arts and Culture awards

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Ax-Man Surplus

Best Movie Theater The Heights Theater

Best Pro Wrestler Devon Monroe

Best Fashion Designer Ramadhan Mohamed

Best Fashion Event A Conspiracy of Strange Girls

Best Museum Minneapolis Institute of Art

Best Museum Exhibition Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists

Best Art Gallery Law Warschaw Gallery

Best Gallery Exhibition Sanlé Sory: Volta Photo

Best Public Art Zaníyan Yuthókca: Brave Change

Best Comedy Club Sisyphus Brewing

Best Local Comedy Podcast Middle of Somewhere

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Uproar at Du Nord Craft Spirits

Best Kid-Friendly Activity Science Museum of Minnesota

Best Dance Company Ragamala Dance Company

Best Choreographer Rosy Simas

Best Dance Performance Water Will (in Melody)

Best Arts Event Out There Festival

Best Theater Park Square Theatre

Best Theater Troupe Haunted Basement

Best Play 'Macbeth,' Wayward Theatre Company

Best Actor China Brickey

Best Director Lauren Keating

Best Design in a Theatrical Production 'Chicago,' Theater Latté Da

Best Bookstore (New) Subtext Books

Best Bookstore (Used) Eat My Words

Best Poetry Collection 'Homie,' by Danez Smith

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'Magical Realism for Non-Believers' by Anika Fajardo

Best Book (Fiction) 'The Shallows' by Matt Goldman

Best Author Peggy Orenstein