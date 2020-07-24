comScore
Best Museum

Minneapolis Institute of Art

The Minneapolis Institute of Art has had quite a year. Last summer’s groundbreaking exhibit, “Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists,” was a powerful testament to what can happen when an arts institution dares to shift its gaze toward a group of people who have been long ignored by the mainstream. Then, last winter, the museum hosted the stunning “When Home Won’t Let You Stay: Art and Migration.” That exhibition included the U.S. premiere of Chinese artist Ai Wei Wei’s Safe Passage, an installation where hundreds of life jackets were wrapped around Mia’s outside columns. There were also two new commissions by Indigenous artist collective Postcommodity, and the locally based international group CarryOn Homes. Both of these shows indicate that, in addition to its incredible collection of art from the past, Mia is forward-thinking and very much in tune with the current moment. 

