Best Local Comedy Podcast

Chad Daniels and Cy Amundson are two of the funniest comedians to come out of Minnesota in the past several years. They’re also close friends who regularly have some of the most insane conversations about their families, dogs, and careers. About a year ago, the duo decided to share those conversations with the world through their own weekly podcast. Whether you want to hear more about life as a working comedian, navigating marriage and fatherhood, or how to relieve a dog’s penis swelling, Middle of Somewhere is a must-listen. It’s two real friends having a real conversation. They just happen to be much, much funnier than you and your friends.