Best Book (Nonfiction)

'Magical Realism for Non-Believers' by Anika Fajardo

Father-daughter relationships can be notoriously complicated, but Anika Fajardo’s story is one for the books—literally. In her debut memoir, Magical Realism for Non-Believers, she retraces her roots to Colombia, the country where she was born but left as a young girl when the marriage of her Minnesotan mother and Colombian father imploded. In 1995, at age 21, Fajardo returned to her birthplace to reunite with her father, Renzo, who has since remarried. What she discovers is not an instant kinship but a literary treasure trove of family secrets and a surprise revelation that redefines her conceptualization of family. Throughout the book, Fajardo loosely connects her narrative to Gabriel García Márquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude, though her story solidly stands on its own. In lyrical writing with vivid sensory details, Fajardo deftly explores how generations and geography influence one another.

