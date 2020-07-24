Wayward Theatre Company describes itself as “dedicated to producing challenging work in equally challenging spaces.” The beauty of staging Macbeth at the James J. Hill House last October, though, was that the mansion set the scene before the play even began. In that imposing structure, ringed by a cold iron fence, the title character’s isolation and paranoia bloomed with a creepy richness. Given the strong cast, led by director Tim McVean, the show would have worked even if it stayed in a single room of the house. Raising the stakes, the Wayward artists took audience members on an odyssey: from an upper-floor witching hour to the depths of Macbeth’s despair in the building’s chilly lower reaches. The company leaned into the supernatural horrors of Shakespeare’s ghost story, and the result was truly hair-raising. Consistently engaging and darkly funny, this Macbeth was site-specific theater at its best.