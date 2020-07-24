comScore
Best Play

'Macbeth,' Wayward Theatre Company

Wayward Theatre Company describes itself as “dedicated to producing challenging work in equally challenging spaces.” The beauty of staging Macbeth at the James J. Hill House last October, though, was that the mansion set the scene before the play even began. In that imposing structure, ringed by a cold iron fence, the title character’s isolation and paranoia bloomed with a creepy richness. Given the strong cast, led by director Tim McVean, the show would have worked even if it stayed in a single room of the house. Raising the stakes, the Wayward artists took audience members on an odyssey: from an upper-floor witching hour to the depths of Macbeth’s despair in the building’s chilly lower reaches. The company leaned into the supernatural horrors of Shakespeare’s ghost story, and the result was truly hair-raising. Consistently engaging and darkly funny, this Macbeth was site-specific theater at its best.

More 2020 Arts and Culture awards

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Ax-Man Surplus

Best Movie Theater The Heights Theater

Best Pro Wrestler Devon Monroe

Best Fashion Designer Ramadhan Mohamed

Best Fashion Event A Conspiracy of Strange Girls

Best Museum Minneapolis Institute of Art

Best Museum Exhibition Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists

Best Art Gallery Law Warschaw Gallery

Best Gallery Exhibition Sanlé Sory: Volta Photo

Best Public Art Zaníyan Yuthókca: Brave Change

Best Comedy Club Sisyphus Brewing

Best Standup Comedian Miss Shannan Paul

Best Local Comedy Podcast Middle of Somewhere

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Uproar at Du Nord Craft Spirits

Best Kid-Friendly Activity Science Museum of Minnesota

Best Dance Company Ragamala Dance Company

Best Choreographer Rosy Simas

Best Dance Performance Water Will (in Melody)

Best Arts Event Out There Festival

Best Theater Park Square Theatre

Best Theater Troupe Haunted Basement

Best Actor China Brickey

Best Director Lauren Keating

Best Design in a Theatrical Production 'Chicago,' Theater Latté Da

Best Bookstore (New) Subtext Books

Best Bookstore (Used) Eat My Words

Best Poetry Collection 'Homie,' by Danez Smith

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'Magical Realism for Non-Believers' by Anika Fajardo

Best Book (Fiction) 'The Shallows' by Matt Goldman

Best Author Peggy Orenstein