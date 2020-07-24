comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Art Gallery

Law Warschaw Gallery

Jehra Patrick has brought an exciting mix of art to Law Warschaw since her appointment in 2016 as curator and gallery director. Recent exhibitions have been smart and provocative, touching on many crucial conversations happening across the country. Nicholas Galanin’s “Everything We’ve Ever Been, Everything We Are Right Now” linked climate change to Indigenous rights. “Yes, and the body has memory,” curated by Mara Duvra, showcased a group of artists considering how history and trauma is passed down through generations. These exhibitions have proved to be both intellectually and aesthetically stimulating. 

Readers’ Choice: Northern Clay Center

More 2020 Arts and Culture awards

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Ax-Man Surplus

Best Movie Theater The Heights Theater

Best Pro Wrestler Devon Monroe

Best Fashion Designer Ramadhan Mohamed

Best Fashion Event A Conspiracy of Strange Girls

Best Museum Minneapolis Institute of Art

Best Museum Exhibition Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists

Best Gallery Exhibition Sanlé Sory: Volta Photo

Best Public Art Zaníyan Yuthókca: Brave Change

Best Comedy Club Sisyphus Brewing

Best Standup Comedian Miss Shannan Paul

Best Local Comedy Podcast Middle of Somewhere

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Uproar at Du Nord Craft Spirits

Best Kid-Friendly Activity Science Museum of Minnesota

Best Dance Company Ragamala Dance Company

Best Choreographer Rosy Simas

Best Dance Performance Water Will (in Melody)

Best Arts Event Out There Festival

Best Theater Park Square Theatre

Best Theater Troupe Haunted Basement

Best Play 'Macbeth,' Wayward Theatre Company

Best Actor China Brickey

Best Director Lauren Keating

Best Design in a Theatrical Production 'Chicago,' Theater Latté Da

Best Bookstore (New) Subtext Books

Best Bookstore (Used) Eat My Words

Best Poetry Collection 'Homie,' by Danez Smith

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'Magical Realism for Non-Believers' by Anika Fajardo

Best Book (Fiction) 'The Shallows' by Matt Goldman

Best Author Peggy Orenstein