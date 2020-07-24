Best Art Gallery

Jehra Patrick has brought an exciting mix of art to Law Warschaw since her appointment in 2016 as curator and gallery director. Recent exhibitions have been smart and provocative, touching on many crucial conversations happening across the country. Nicholas Galanin’s “Everything We’ve Ever Been, Everything We Are Right Now” linked climate change to Indigenous rights. “Yes, and the body has memory,” curated by Mara Duvra, showcased a group of artists considering how history and trauma is passed down through generations. These exhibitions have proved to be both intellectually and aesthetically stimulating.

