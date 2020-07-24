comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Director

Lauren Keating

On the surface, it hardly seems to matter who directs the Guthrie Theater’s Christmas Carol. It’s Dickens, it’s Christmas, there’s Scrooge and some spooky ghosts... we’re good, right? Wrong. Over the course of her three years directing the holiday staple, Lauren Keating has brushed off the cobwebs, cut the cheesy gags, and uncovered the classic story’s true heart: Amid profound grief, we can still find hope by working for change and rejecting cynicism. It’s a vision that resonates in our alarming era, all the more so because Keating has noticeably increased the diversity onstage. The director also led last year’s charming Small Mouth Sounds at the Jungle Theater. That play was set at a meditation center where characters onstage struggled to remain silent; audiences, meanwhile, rocked with gratifyingly audible laughter.

More 2020 Arts and Culture awards

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Ax-Man Surplus

Best Movie Theater The Heights Theater

Best Pro Wrestler Devon Monroe

Best Fashion Designer Ramadhan Mohamed

Best Fashion Event A Conspiracy of Strange Girls

Best Museum Minneapolis Institute of Art

Best Museum Exhibition Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists

Best Art Gallery Law Warschaw Gallery

Best Gallery Exhibition Sanlé Sory: Volta Photo

Best Public Art Zaníyan Yuthókca: Brave Change

Best Comedy Club Sisyphus Brewing

Best Standup Comedian Miss Shannan Paul

Best Local Comedy Podcast Middle of Somewhere

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Uproar at Du Nord Craft Spirits

Best Kid-Friendly Activity Science Museum of Minnesota

Best Dance Company Ragamala Dance Company

Best Choreographer Rosy Simas

Best Dance Performance Water Will (in Melody)

Best Arts Event Out There Festival

Best Theater Park Square Theatre

Best Theater Troupe Haunted Basement

Best Play 'Macbeth,' Wayward Theatre Company

Best Actor China Brickey

Best Design in a Theatrical Production 'Chicago,' Theater Latté Da

Best Bookstore (New) Subtext Books

Best Bookstore (Used) Eat My Words

Best Poetry Collection 'Homie,' by Danez Smith

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'Magical Realism for Non-Believers' by Anika Fajardo

Best Book (Fiction) 'The Shallows' by Matt Goldman

Best Author Peggy Orenstein