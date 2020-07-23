comScore
Best Museum Exhibition

Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists

Last summer, an all-female board of Native curators and advisors came together to create an exhibition exploring the artistic contributions of Native women. It was the first show of its kind, and the collection was extensive, with around 115 works covering over 1,000 years. Ancient pottery, historic paintings, and colonial-era beadworks were displayed along with contemporary items such as Rose B. Simpson’s self-built Chevy El Camaro, Jamie Okuma’s fully beaded Louboutins, and Julie Buffalohead’s playfully sharp paintings critiquing human nature. Getting Hearts of Our People down to those 115 works was brutal for the selection board. “This isn’t comprehensive,” Mia curator Jill Ahlberg Yohe reminded us before the opening. “This is just the beginning. This is the first of many, many shows celebrating Native women artists.”

