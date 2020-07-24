comScore
Best Theater Troupe

Haunted Basement

There’s a fourth wall in the Haunted Basement, but it’s not the invisible one you look through to see the actors in a conventional stage production: It’s one of the imposing barriers trapping you in a series of dark spaces with monsters beyond description. To make the Basement the scariest, most fascinating haunted house in Minnesota, dozens of performers spend untold hours planning, practicing, and pouncing—again, and again, and again. Whether you’re the first guest on the earliest autumn night or the last victim to run screaming from the newly instituted holiday haunt, the Basement performers make you feel like you’re the only one they’ve ever wanted to horrify. It takes particular talent, dedicated direction, and supreme patience: When people get scared, sometimes they act like real assholes. The ghouls soldier through, keeping the space scary but safe, while making sure it feels like death is waiting just around the corner. It’s a testament to their success that legions of fans come back every year for the privileges of the performers’ insidious attention.
 

More 2020 Arts and Culture awards

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Ax-Man Surplus

Best Movie Theater The Heights Theater

Best Pro Wrestler Devon Monroe

Best Fashion Designer Ramadhan Mohamed

Best Fashion Event A Conspiracy of Strange Girls

Best Museum Minneapolis Institute of Art

Best Museum Exhibition Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists

Best Art Gallery Law Warschaw Gallery

Best Gallery Exhibition Sanlé Sory: Volta Photo

Best Public Art Zaníyan Yuthókca: Brave Change

Best Comedy Club Sisyphus Brewing

Best Standup Comedian Miss Shannan Paul

Best Local Comedy Podcast Middle of Somewhere

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Uproar at Du Nord Craft Spirits

Best Kid-Friendly Activity Science Museum of Minnesota

Best Dance Company Ragamala Dance Company

Best Choreographer Rosy Simas

Best Dance Performance Water Will (in Melody)

Best Arts Event Out There Festival

Best Theater Park Square Theatre

Best Play 'Macbeth,' Wayward Theatre Company

Best Actor China Brickey

Best Director Lauren Keating

Best Design in a Theatrical Production 'Chicago,' Theater Latté Da

Best Bookstore (New) Subtext Books

Best Bookstore (Used) Eat My Words

Best Poetry Collection 'Homie,' by Danez Smith

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'Magical Realism for Non-Believers' by Anika Fajardo

Best Book (Fiction) 'The Shallows' by Matt Goldman

Best Author Peggy Orenstein