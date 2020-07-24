Best Bookstore (Used)

Dodge a denim couch. Watch your knee sneaking past an injection-molded coffee table with an incomplete Frida Kahlo puzzle sitting on top. Keep your eyes open: Eat My Words is a treasure trove with no operative logic. A signed copy of Nick Offerman’s Gumption rests on a too-tall stack of Bat Boy Lives!, a Weekly World News compendium. Five feet behind the rack, a yellow spine with the words Crocheting in Plain English beckons in you in a serif font. This is a store where you can easily disappear, eventually finding yourself sitting in a secondhand chair in a secluded enclave with a pile of Shel Silverstein books that are all missing their dust jackets. That’s a rare and wonderful thing.

Readers’ Choice: Half Price Books