Best Pro Wrestler

Gay panic has long been a trope in professional wrestling. From the exóticos of lucha libre to WWE’s sexually ambiguous Goldust, homosexual performers have often been kept low on the card for their flamboyant behavior. But Devon Monroe takes that old-school homophobia and uses it as a superpower. The gender-fluid independent star is a head-turner between the ropes, bouncing from turnbuckle to turnbuckle with crane-like grace and impeccable eyeliner. In a top-rope signature move, the 21-year-old performer smashes opponents’ faces repeatedly into their twerking ass, daring the crowd to deny the charisma and athleticism it takes to pull off such a move. You can’t. Black sexcellence prevails, and it’s running wild in the Twin Cities.

