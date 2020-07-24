comScore
Best Design in a Theatrical Production

'Chicago,' Theater Latté Da

Chicago was hardly an obscure show when Theater Latté Da leader Peter Rothstein set out to direct it last year. The musical has been a Broadway fixture for decades, touring productions have burned up the highways, and the 2002 film won six Oscars. Latté Da’s team, though, transformed the Ritz Theater to draw audiences into an immersive world that set the show in a speakeasy and took us to a Chicago we’d never seen before. Scenic designer Eli Sherlock erased the line between actors and audience, pulling seats onstage and pushing artists into the house for a fully realized cabaret in which every single song had a distinct visual personality. Creative props and set elements appeared as if by magic; costume designer Alice Fredrickson and lighting designer Mary Shabatura ensured that every member of the charismatic cast shone with a fun, sexy sparkle.

