Best Place to Buy Art Supplies

Ax-Man Surplus

Most artists know where to go for paints, paper, and drawing tools. But where do you shop when you need a bag of doll heads, a four-foot-long metal chain, or a giant inflatable guitar? You need to make a trip to Ax-Man, my friend. With locations in St. Paul, Fridley, and St. Louis Park, Ax-Man is the stuff of legend. It’s a place where you can purchase a gently used Teddy Ruxpin, a self-extinguishing ashtray (referred to as a “Jumbo Butt Bucket”), and a 1000mL graduated cylinder all in one stop. Not only do you have a pretty good chance of finding that obscure item you need to complete your project, but you may also find inspiration for your next artistic whim. You can’t just let that old bowling pin and Jesus plushie go to waste, right?

Readers’ Choice: Blick Art Materials

