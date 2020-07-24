Best Fashion Event

We live in an era of pop-up markets, and it’s amazing. Are you into vintage? There’s a pop-up for that. How about Minnesota-made fashion? There’s a pop-up for that. What about rare collectible sneakers? Yeah, we have that here. But what about folks looking for something a little less twee and a little more dark? Meet the Strange Girls, an artist collective made up of femme, nonbinary, and genderqueer folks who like to make a variety of freaky things, including fashion, jewelry, home decor, and beauty products. Whether you’re looking for Satanic throw pillows, homemade bondage gear, or teeth-themed jewelry, you’ll have options here. Pop-ups happen year-round, typically on a monthly-ish basis, and have included stops at Modist Brewing, the Haunted Basement, and Artspace Jackson Flats. Find their schedule on Facebook or their official website.

