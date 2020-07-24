comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Fashion Event

A Conspiracy of Strange Girls

We live in an era of pop-up markets, and it’s amazing. Are you into vintage? There’s a pop-up for that. How about Minnesota-made fashion? There’s a pop-up for that. What about rare collectible sneakers? Yeah, we have that here. But what about folks looking for something a little less twee and a little more dark? Meet the Strange Girls, an artist collective made up of femme, nonbinary, and genderqueer folks who like to make a variety of freaky things, including fashion, jewelry, home decor, and beauty products. Whether you’re looking for Satanic throw pillows, homemade bondage gear, or teeth-themed jewelry, you’ll have options here. Pop-ups happen year-round, typically on a monthly-ish basis, and have included stops at Modist Brewing, the Haunted Basement, and Artspace Jackson Flats. Find their schedule on Facebook or their official website.
 

More 2020 Arts and Culture awards

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Ax-Man Surplus

Best Movie Theater The Heights Theater

Best Pro Wrestler Devon Monroe

Best Fashion Designer Ramadhan Mohamed

Best Museum Minneapolis Institute of Art

Best Museum Exhibition Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists

Best Art Gallery Law Warschaw Gallery

Best Gallery Exhibition Sanlé Sory: Volta Photo

Best Public Art Zaníyan Yuthókca: Brave Change

Best Comedy Club Sisyphus Brewing

Best Standup Comedian Miss Shannan Paul

Best Local Comedy Podcast Middle of Somewhere

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Uproar at Du Nord Craft Spirits

Best Kid-Friendly Activity Science Museum of Minnesota

Best Dance Company Ragamala Dance Company

Best Choreographer Rosy Simas

Best Dance Performance Water Will (in Melody)

Best Arts Event Out There Festival

Best Theater Park Square Theatre

Best Theater Troupe Haunted Basement

Best Play 'Macbeth,' Wayward Theatre Company

Best Actor China Brickey

Best Director Lauren Keating

Best Design in a Theatrical Production 'Chicago,' Theater Latté Da

Best Bookstore (New) Subtext Books

Best Bookstore (Used) Eat My Words

Best Poetry Collection 'Homie,' by Danez Smith

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'Magical Realism for Non-Believers' by Anika Fajardo

Best Book (Fiction) 'The Shallows' by Matt Goldman

Best Author Peggy Orenstein