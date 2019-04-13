comScore
Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird

Through a Mitten

Are you so cold you don’t want to expose an inch of skin, but so mad you need a stranger to know it? Sounds like you’re about to produce one of Minnesota’s most rare and beautiful birds: the mitten flip. Giving someone the finger through a mitten is a delicate art. There are some pros who manage to contour parts of the mitten to expose a sort of middle finger tent pole, effectively getting their point across. Others raise their bemittened hands, knuckles out, in a sort of upper-cut motion, hoping the violence of the gesture will compensate for the lack of an actual finger. But be warned: If anyone gets so angry at you they actually remove the mitten in order to better flip you off, that’s your cue to run. 

