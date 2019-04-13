Best Podcast

Nora McInerny is taking up a quiet revolution about how we deal with pain. She knows plenty of it: After losing her husband, unborn child, and father in a short span, the Terrible, Thanks for Asking host publically channeled her grief into a nonprofit, Still Kickin’, and a hit memoir, It’s Okay to Laugh (Crying Is Cool Too). On her American Public Media podcast, McInerny takes deeply human, honest, and hilarious dives into struggles and traumas, with healing results for her, the guests, and the listeners. “I don’t want small talk,” she said on TTFA. “I want the big talk.”