Best Parking Lot

Major qualification: This award only applies to when the lot is transformed into a shuttle hub for the Minnesota State Fair. During those halcyon weeks, the exorbitant rates applied to parking for Gopher games are snuffed out, rendering the sprawling, stadium-adjacent lots egalitarian launching points for the Great Minnesota Get-Together. There are several shuttle lots scattered around the city, sure, but the anticipatory buzz of gathering around The Bank pre-fair lends this space a nostalgic glow throughout the year. Plus, oh baby, is that asphalt ever smooth.