Best Dressed

The “Minneapolis Miracle” was really more of a fluke. Stefon Diggs made an easy catch, a defender missed an easy tackle, and the rest is last-second NFL lore. The real miracle, if you ask us, is the stunning variety of looks Stefon’s serving up to his 600,000-ish Instagram followers. There’s Stefon lookin’ like a cowboy on top of a snow mountain. Here’s Stefon in a get-up that would’ve pleased Run-DMC back in the day, standing against a random wall in Washington, D.C. Stefon clearly cares how he looks, and if you check the comments on his Insta posts, you’ll see that his fans do, too.