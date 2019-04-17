Best Sports Team

Minnesota’s best football team doesn’t play in downtown Minneapolis. Its home is across the river on Cretin Avenue in St. Paul. That’s where you’ll find O’Shaughnessy Stadium, home to the St. Thomas Tommies, arguably the state’s most dominant team in any sport. Over the past decade, the Tommies have gone a stunning 110-17. They’ve been ranked in the top five nationally in nine of the past 10 years. Though most Twin Cities sports fans may be unaware of this dynasty, hardcore football fans certainly aren’t. When St. Thomas played rival St. John’s at Target Field two years ago, 37,000 people showed up, doubling the previous Division III attendance record. The best part of the deal: Tickets can be had for less than $10, and no one will ask you to pay for a seat license.

