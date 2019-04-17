comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Sports Team

St. Thomas Football

Minnesota’s best football team doesn’t play in downtown Minneapolis. Its home is across the river on Cretin Avenue in St. Paul. That’s where you’ll find O’Shaughnessy Stadium, home to the St. Thomas Tommies, arguably the state’s most dominant team in any sport. Over the past decade, the Tommies have gone a stunning 110-17. They’ve been ranked in the top five nationally in nine of the past 10 years. Though most Twin Cities sports fans may be unaware of this dynasty, hardcore football fans certainly aren’t. When St. Thomas played rival St. John’s at Target Field two years ago, 37,000 people showed up, doubling the previous Division III attendance record. The best part of the deal: Tickets can be had for less than $10, and no one will ask you to pay for a seat license.

Readers’ Choice: Minnesota Lynx 

More 2019 Talk of the Town awards

Best Coach Bruce Beaudreau

Best Lynx Player Maya Moore

Best Timberwolves Player Karl-Anthony Towns

Best Twins Player Eddie Rosario

Best Vikings Player Adam Thielen

Best Wild Player Matt Dumba

Best College Athlete Kenisha Bell

Best Sports Talk Radio Personality Carl Gerbschmidt

Best Sports Fan Bruce McGuire

Best Sports Highlight Jimmy Butler Trade

Best Sportswriter Courtney Cronin

Best TV Newsperson Maury Glover

Best TV Sportscaster Marney Gellner

Best TV Station KARE 11

Best Radio Station KOOL 108

Best Radio Personality Sean McPherson

Best Columnist Joe Soucheray

Best Podcast 'Terrible, Thanks for Asking'

Best Commercial Samuel L. Jackson scoops litter for Angie Craig

Best Politician Betty McCollum

Best Landmark Minnehaha Creek Bunny

Best Construction Project I-35W

Best Road Cecil Newman Lane

Best Parking Lot TCF Bank Stadium

Best Public Bathroom Kwik Trip

Best Suburb Roseville

Best Sign of Spring Sea Salt Opens

Best Place to People-Watch Como Park Conservatory

Best Local Boy/Girl Made Good Pete Docter

Best Hipster Trend Growing Up

Best Power Couple Mod Sun and Bella Thorne

Best Dressed Stefon Diggs

Best Website Sandy's Tavern

Best Instagram @christophercline

Best Tweeter @LakeSuperior

Best Viral Moment Sidewalk Acorns in Northeast

Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird Through a Mitten