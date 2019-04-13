Best Viral Moment

Other than the midterm elections, no story captured the nation’s imagination quite like the northeast Minneapolis runner who chastised his neighbors about sidewalk acorns. “The sidewalks have been LITTERED with acorns,” Eric Curtis wrote on the Facebook group I Love NE Minneapolis. “As a competitive barefoot runner, this makes my training sessions very difficult.” He urged homeowners to sweep their sidewalks; he gently threatened to turn those who don’t into the city. Neighbors teed off on the seemingly ridiculous athlete, calling him a “wackadoodle,” “nut,” “Nancy,” and “pansy,” charges he described as cyberbullying and discrimination. National outlets picked up the story, which turned out to be… a very dumb hoax. “Just goes to show,” Curtis told BuzzFeed. “You can’t fool journalists, unless they are from the Washington Post or Esquire or Gizmodo or Fast Company or Upproxx.” Or, as it turned out, City Pages.