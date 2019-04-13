Best Radio Personality

Sean McPherson is the easiest, breeziest, riffiest DJ on 89.3 the Current. There is no stilted public radio affectation to the Radio Free Current host, who also happens to play bass for beloved local hip-hop crew Heiruspecs. McPherson is an engaging presence who approaches music with the energy of a fan, but his observations are doubly informed by being an actual practitioner. If the St. Paul-raised radio personality sounds like he’s having fun, it’s likely because he really is.

