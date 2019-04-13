Best Sign of Spring

Spring can be pretty gross. Receding snow piles revealing a winter’s bounty of trash, slushy slurry caking your boots. Not so at Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis, where warmer temps mean the return of piping-hot seafood delights from Sea Salt. The po’ boys, the tacos, the oysters, the beer, the ice cream—they all scream summer in the city. By the time our Best Of issue hits racks, Sea Salt will have already reopened, serving up top-notch treats from the deep in an idyllic location for seven glorious months before returning to hibernation.