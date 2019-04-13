Best Website

Half internet circa 1998 and half un-ironic Tim and Eric Awesome Show, this Richfield dive bar’s website is a gloriously tacky time capsule. The name SANDY’S TARVERN pulsates with a GIF-y glow; the text screams with Comic Sans-ian bluntness; a wavy banner reading “Try our olive burger” follows your goddamn cursor! Brilliance. Is there an anthropomorphized burger man with bacon limbs standing atop the de facto slogan, “Salad? That’s what our food eats!”? You better believe it. City Pages broke the news of Sandy’s being for sale back in January, so let’s pray the tavern’s future owner has the courage to never, ever change the website.