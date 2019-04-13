Best Commercial

It’s hard to look back on the days and weeks leading up to the 2018 midterms elections with any kind of clarity, but one thing that stands out through the critical mass of vitriolic, annoying, and all-around terrible campaign ads. In mid-October, movie star Samuel L. Jackson appeared on TV screens, gingerly scooping kitty litter and claiming it’s his cross to bear to make sure Eagan Democrat Angie Craig gets elected to Congress. Short, smart, funny, even star-spangled—this ad was everything all of the others weren’t. It almost made up for watching Karin Housley’s famous hockey player husband awkwardly fist bump her for the 80th time.