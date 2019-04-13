comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Suburb

Roseville

It isn’t the prettiest of suburbs, and it certainly isn’t among the most prestigious. But for those priced out of the more glamorous parts of the Twin Cities, this is the place for you. Start with its location, attached to the northern border of St. Paul and just 10 minutes from either downtown. Move on to the affordable price of homes, where a nice place can still be had for the low $200,000s. Throw in a culture that’s far more diverse and progressive than most ’burbs. Then add 32 parks and 67 miles of trails and walkways. You won’t be able to impress friends with the cachet of your address. But you will find a nice, serene, affordable life so elusive in the rest of the Twin Cities. 

More 2019 Talk of the Town awards

Best Sports Team St. Thomas Football

Best Coach Bruce Beaudreau

Best Lynx Player Maya Moore

Best Timberwolves Player Karl-Anthony Towns

Best Twins Player Eddie Rosario

Best Vikings Player Adam Thielen

Best Wild Player Matt Dumba

Best College Athlete Kenisha Bell

Best Sports Talk Radio Personality Carl Gerbschmidt

Best Sports Fan Bruce McGuire

Best Sports Highlight Jimmy Butler Trade

Best Sportswriter Courtney Cronin

Best TV Newsperson Maury Glover

Best TV Sportscaster Marney Gellner

Best TV Station KARE 11

Best Radio Station KOOL 108

Best Radio Personality Sean McPherson

Best Columnist Joe Soucheray

Best Podcast 'Terrible, Thanks for Asking'

Best Commercial Samuel L. Jackson scoops litter for Angie Craig

Best Politician Betty McCollum

Best Landmark Minnehaha Creek Bunny

Best Construction Project I-35W

Best Road Cecil Newman Lane

Best Parking Lot TCF Bank Stadium

Best Public Bathroom Kwik Trip

Best Sign of Spring Sea Salt Opens

Best Place to People-Watch Como Park Conservatory

Best Local Boy/Girl Made Good Pete Docter

Best Hipster Trend Growing Up

Best Power Couple Mod Sun and Bella Thorne

Best Dressed Stefon Diggs

Best Website Sandy's Tavern

Best Instagram @christophercline

Best Tweeter @LakeSuperior

Best Viral Moment Sidewalk Acorns in Northeast

Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird Through a Mitten