Best Suburb

It isn’t the prettiest of suburbs, and it certainly isn’t among the most prestigious. But for those priced out of the more glamorous parts of the Twin Cities, this is the place for you. Start with its location, attached to the northern border of St. Paul and just 10 minutes from either downtown. Move on to the affordable price of homes, where a nice place can still be had for the low $200,000s. Throw in a culture that’s far more diverse and progressive than most ’burbs. Then add 32 parks and 67 miles of trails and walkways. You won’t be able to impress friends with the cachet of your address. But you will find a nice, serene, affordable life so elusive in the rest of the Twin Cities.