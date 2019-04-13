Best Local Boy/Girl Made Good

If you’ve got kids (or never grew up) you’re aware Toy Story 4 will be one of this year’s blockbuster movies. What you might not know is that one of the brains behind that franchise hails from Bloomington, spent one year at the U of M, and describes himself as a “geeky kid from Minnesota who likes to draw cartoons.” He is that, but he’s also now the second-in-command at Pixar, following a promotion to replace the ousted, #MeToo’d John Lasseter. Docter’s teaming up with Jennifer Lee, creator of Frozen and new boss at sister studio Walt Disney Animation, forming a staggeringly talented two-headed leadership team. Think back to high school: Maybe the geeks doodling quietly were on to something.