Best Local Boy/Girl Made Good

Pete Docter

If you’ve got kids (or never grew up) you’re aware Toy Story 4 will be one of this year’s blockbuster movies. What you might not know is that one of the brains behind that franchise hails from Bloomington, spent one year at the U of M, and describes himself as a “geeky kid from Minnesota who likes to draw cartoons.” He is that, but he’s also now the second-in-command at Pixar, following a promotion to replace the ousted, #MeToo’d John Lasseter. Docter’s teaming up with Jennifer Lee, creator of Frozen and new boss at sister studio Walt Disney Animation, forming a staggeringly talented two-headed leadership team. Think back to high school: Maybe the geeks doodling quietly were on to something. 

More 2019 Talk of the Town awards

Best Sports Team St. Thomas Football

Best Coach Bruce Beaudreau

Best Lynx Player Maya Moore

Best Timberwolves Player Karl-Anthony Towns

Best Twins Player Eddie Rosario

Best Vikings Player Adam Thielen

Best Wild Player Matt Dumba

Best College Athlete Kenisha Bell

Best Sports Talk Radio Personality Carl Gerbschmidt

Best Sports Fan Bruce McGuire

Best Sports Highlight Jimmy Butler Trade

Best Sportswriter Courtney Cronin

Best TV Newsperson Maury Glover

Best TV Sportscaster Marney Gellner

Best TV Station KARE 11

Best Radio Station KOOL 108

Best Radio Personality Sean McPherson

Best Columnist Joe Soucheray

Best Podcast 'Terrible, Thanks for Asking'

Best Commercial Samuel L. Jackson scoops litter for Angie Craig

Best Politician Betty McCollum

Best Landmark Minnehaha Creek Bunny

Best Construction Project I-35W

Best Road Cecil Newman Lane

Best Parking Lot TCF Bank Stadium

Best Public Bathroom Kwik Trip

Best Suburb Roseville

Best Sign of Spring Sea Salt Opens

Best Place to People-Watch Como Park Conservatory

Best Hipster Trend Growing Up

Best Power Couple Mod Sun and Bella Thorne

Best Dressed Stefon Diggs

Best Website Sandy's Tavern

Best Instagram @christophercline

Best Tweeter @LakeSuperior

Best Viral Moment Sidewalk Acorns in Northeast

Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird Through a Mitten