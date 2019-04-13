Best Power Couple

We’re cheating a little here, since it’s actually a throuple: Earlier this year, the mostly online, sometimes onstage “personality” Bella Thorne revealed she was dating both Mr. Sun and YouTube “star” Tana Mongeau. If you’re this far into this and still don’t know who any of these people are, we don’t blame you. Just know that Mod is a Bloomington-born hippie rapper, Bella’s a “multitalented” actress/model, and everything either one of them does or says winds up on the internet. None of it, not even their work, is interesting. Somehow, that bizarre formula makes these two the most powerful of all.