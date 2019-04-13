comScore
Best Lynx Player

Maya Moore

Maya Moore, the G.O.A.T.-caliber Lynx forward who still won’t turn 30 until June, shocked the WNBA when she abruptly announced she would be taking the 2019 season away from the game for family and faith reasons. But the former league MVP—and four-time WNBA champion as a member of the Lynx—had a preceding season full of even more milestones. She was an All-Star selection for the fifth time and went on to win that game’s MVP award. She appeared on the cover of Slam magazine, the first woman to do so since Chamique Holdsclaw in 1998. And the list of achievements goes on. Basketball culture in Minnesota—among the most vibrant in the nation right now—will miss her for the time being, but that only means her eventual return will be that much more exciting.

Readers’ Choice: Lindsay Whalen 

