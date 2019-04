Maury Glover is an absolute delight; he’s folksy storytelling on overdrive. The Fox 9 reporter exudes Midwestern warmth, living up to his station bio: “When we want a personal story told, Maury is our guy. After all, who could say no to that smile?” Whether the story is serious or puffy, Glover gives you a comforting dose of humanity. The buttery-voiced newsman spends his days shining light on others, so it’s about time we shine some on him.

