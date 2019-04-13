Choosing the best Wild player is a bit like selecting the finest diamond at a discount jeweler. None of them are exceptional, though plenty fall in the range of “pretty nice.” Perhaps the one gem that could someday truly shine is Matt Dumba. When he first came to Minnesota six years ago, he was prone to surges of brilliance with matching splashes of boneheaded recklessness. But Dumba has steadily improved in his own zone, and his slapshot is becoming one of the scariest in the league. On a team whose trajectory is decidedly headed in the wrong direction, Dumba offers a dash of excitement—and the best bet to maintain joy in St. Paul.

Readers’ Choice: Zach Parise