comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Wild Player

Matt Dumba

Choosing the best Wild player is a bit like selecting the finest diamond at a discount jeweler. None of them are exceptional, though plenty fall in the range of “pretty nice.” Perhaps the one gem that could someday truly shine is Matt Dumba. When he first came to Minnesota six years ago, he was prone to surges of brilliance with matching splashes of boneheaded recklessness. But Dumba has steadily improved in his own zone, and his slapshot is becoming one of the scariest in the league. On a team whose trajectory is decidedly headed in the wrong direction, Dumba offers a dash of excitement—and the best bet to maintain joy in St. Paul.

Readers’ Choice: Zach Parise 

More 2019 Talk of the Town awards

Best Sports Team St. Thomas Football

Best Coach Bruce Beaudreau

Best Lynx Player Maya Moore

Best Timberwolves Player Karl-Anthony Towns

Best Twins Player Eddie Rosario

Best Vikings Player Adam Thielen

Best College Athlete Kenisha Bell

Best Sports Talk Radio Personality Carl Gerbschmidt

Best Sports Fan Bruce McGuire

Best Sports Highlight Jimmy Butler Trade

Best Sportswriter Courtney Cronin

Best TV Newsperson Maury Glover

Best TV Sportscaster Marney Gellner

Best TV Station KARE 11

Best Radio Station KOOL 108

Best Radio Personality Sean McPherson

Best Columnist Joe Soucheray

Best Podcast 'Terrible, Thanks for Asking'

Best Commercial Samuel L. Jackson scoops litter for Angie Craig

Best Politician Betty McCollum

Best Landmark Minnehaha Creek Bunny

Best Construction Project I-35W

Best Road Cecil Newman Lane

Best Parking Lot TCF Bank Stadium

Best Public Bathroom Kwik Trip

Best Suburb Roseville

Best Sign of Spring Sea Salt Opens

Best Place to People-Watch Como Park Conservatory

Best Local Boy/Girl Made Good Pete Docter

Best Hipster Trend Growing Up

Best Power Couple Mod Sun and Bella Thorne

Best Dressed Stefon Diggs

Best Website Sandy's Tavern

Best Instagram @christophercline

Best Tweeter @LakeSuperior

Best Viral Moment Sidewalk Acorns in Northeast

Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird Through a Mitten