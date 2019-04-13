Best TV Sportscaster

Gellner made history earlier this year, becoming the first woman to call play-by-play Twins games during Spring Training in Fort Meyers, Florida. Is it ridiculous that she’s been sequestered to exhibition matches? Without question, but it’s still an agonizing lurch toward progress. And good lord, Gellner brings the goods—sharp, quick, deeply informed, funny. “I honestly don’t look at myself as a female broadcaster,” the North Dakota native told WCCO. “I just consider myself a broadcaster.” Here’s hoping the Fox Sports North sideline reporter for the Twins, Wolves, and Lynx steals the spotlight more and more.

