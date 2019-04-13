Best Public Bathroom

Don’t take our word for it: Last May, gas station app GasBuddy named Kwik Trip’s restrooms the very best in Minnesota. We agree wholeheartedly. Every location posts a “pledge” on their bathroom walls to maintain cleanliness, and, anecdotally, they deliver in a major way. Each Kwik Trip bathroom our reporters have relieved themselves in is akin to a urinal cathedral, gleaming to the point where you’d consider scarfing a hotdog off the damn floor. Hats off to this La Crosse, Wisconsin-based chain’s commitment to providing world-class pissin’ oases.



