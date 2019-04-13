Best Radio Station

Here’s the thing about music radio: It’s pointless. If you’ve got a car with an auxiliary jack or Bluetooth, you’re already your own DJ, and dammit, you play all the jams. But if, for some reason, terrestrial radio is your only option, flip that knob to 107.9 FM. You’ll unleash a collection of corny shout-along bangers from decades past—Ace of Base’s “The Sign,” Modern English’s “I Melt With You,” Corey Hart’s “Sunglasses at Night.” Ya know, fun shit that’s also bad. And when the birthday of Baby Jesus approaches, the format shifts to all Christmas, all the time. In terms of nonthreatening familiarity, what more could you possibly want?

Readers’ Choice: 89.3 the Current