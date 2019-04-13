Best College Athlete

After a standout freshman season at Marquette, Minneapolis native and Bloomington Kennedy High School alum Kenisha Bell played the last three years of her collegiate basketball career for the Golden Gophers, the guard’s senior campaign coming under new coach and ex-Gopher/Lynx hero Lindsay Whalen. Despite a 21-11 record and spending some of December and January ranked as high as 12th in the country, the team did not make the NCAA Tournament come March. Bell continued to shine all year, though, averaging 19.1 points a game, good enough for third-best in the Big Ten Conference. Bonus: She was just drafted by the Lynx!