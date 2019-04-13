Best Timberwolves Player

The Wolves’ 2018-19 season was turbulent, from the midseason trade of Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers, to the firing of coach Tom Thibodeau, to the team’s abysmal road record; they ultimately failed to follow up last season’s playoff bid with a second consecutive run to the postseason. More exciting was former league MVP Derrick Rose’s resurgence in his first full season with Minnesota, but Karl-Anthony Towns was even better. The 7-foot center continues to grow into the potential the Wolves saw when they made him the NBA’s top overall draft pick in 2015. While earning his second consecutive All-Star Game appearance, KAT posted some of the biggest stat lines in the league game after game, including one seven-outing stretch from late February to early March when he averaged 35.1 points and 14.1 rebounds per night.

Readers’ Choice: Karl-Anthony Towns