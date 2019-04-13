Best TV Station

Of all the local TV news outlets, KARE 11 does the best job sidestepping the often trashy trappings of the format. The NBC affiliate is pure class, with gifted storytellers like Jana Shortal (Breaking the News) and Boyd Huppert (Land of 10,000 Stories) afforded their own platforms. The graphics are crisp and agreeable, as are the on-air personalities. Nationally, comedy nerds are satisfied with The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, while SNL and NBC Sports bring legacy cachet. We won’t hold Jimmy Fallon against ’em.

Readers’ Choice: KARE 11